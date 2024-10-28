Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

314 cases registered in 7 days against drunk drivers in Bengaluru

The drive was conducted from October 21 to October 27 during which 25,383 vehicles were checked, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 07:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 07:40 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakadrunk driving

Follow us on :

Follow Us