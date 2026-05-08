<p>For those who love travel and adventure, a Bengaluru couple’s journey from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/29-km-in-less-than-10-hours-incredible-record-breaking-swim-by-a-7-yr-old-across-palk-strait-3987758">Sri Lanka to India</a> is something that is sure to grab your attention. While many travel between India and Sri Lanka by flight or cruise, this duo chose a far more extraordinary route — they jumped into the waters and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/life-lessons-through-early-swimming-3116671">swam </a>all the way along the Ram Setu route to reach Dhanushkodi in India.</p>.<p>Danish Abdi and Vrushali Prasade reportedly covered nearly 32 kilometres across the Indian Ocean in just 10 hours and 45 minutes, earning praise online for the impressive feat.</p>.Ends of the Earth: In their 60s, three Indians celebrate friendship with trips to Arctic, Antarctica.<p>In videos they shared online, they documented their journey, which began at 4.30 AM. One clip showed Danish sitting on the edge of a boat, enthusiastically posing for the camera seconds before diving into the dark waters to begin the swim. </p><p>“At 4.30 AM, we started swimming from Sri Lanka,” Danish said.</p>.<p>Another video captured glimpses from their journey through rough seas, while visuals also showed the couple finally walking towards the Indian shore after hours in the water.</p><p>“Strong currents pushed us away to the right,” read one text overlay, while another mentioned “unpredictable winds and choppy waters too.” </p>.<p>Despite the difficult conditions, the couple continued swimming for hours with support boats nearby. </p>.10-year old Dombivli girl swims 17 km from Atal Setu to Gateway of India.<p>The duo hit the shore around 3.15 PM. According to reports, they became the first couple to complete an open-water swim from Sri Lanka to India crossing along the Ram Setu route. </p>.<p>Sharing their achievement online, they wrote, “We did it! Sri Lanka to India. 10 hrs 45 mins. Tough day out in the water.”</p>