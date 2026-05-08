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'32 km in less than 11 hrs': Bengaluru couple swims from Sri Lanka to India via Ram Setu route; watch video

Despite the difficult conditions, the couple continued swimming for hours together.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 08:51 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsSri LankaViral videotravelRam SetuTrendingSwimmingTrending Now

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