Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

32 seized vehicles gutted in fire at Bengaluru's Banaswadi police station premises

No casualties or injuries were reported.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 21:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 21:23 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBanaswadi

Follow us on :

Follow Us