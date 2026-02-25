<p>Thirty-two seized vehicles, including a car, an autorickshaw and several two-wheelers, were gutted in a fire that broke out on the premises of the Banaswadi police station on Tuesday.</p>.<p>No casualties or injuries were reported.</p>.<p>Police said the blaze was noticed around 12.30 pm in a corner of the premises where impounded vehicles had been parked by traffic and law and order personnel. Within minutes, the fire spread rapidly, engulfing several vehicles nearby.</p>.Police arrest suspect in bank, ATM break-in attempts in central Bengaluru.<p>Muniraju, a head constable, alerted Fire and Emergency Services personnel, and two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.</p>.<p>A senior officer said a graveyard adjacent to the station premises is suspected to be the source of the blaze, with sparks from the area allegedly triggering the fire.</p>.<p>A case has been registered and further investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. </p>