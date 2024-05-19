32-year-old man hacked to death by former colleague in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Yelahanka New Town police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly murdered his former colleague over professional jealousy. The murder took place in the limits of Yelahanka New Town, northeastern Bengaluru.
The victim, Gajendra Saud, 32, was found murdered near a closed shop next to a bar in Dairy Circle, in Yelahanka New Town police station limits, on Friday night. A passerby spotted the dead body and reported it to the police.
Police arrived at the location and found Saud lying in a pool of blood with his head smashed using a cement hollow brick. The cops sent the body for a post-mortem to a nearby private hospital after gathering all the evidence available at the spot.
Later, the wife of the deceased filed a police complaint expressing suspicion about her husband’s coworker, Santosh, who was fired from the job a few days ago. They both worked together at a hotel in Chikkabommasandra.
“Santosh and my husband worked together in the Tirupati hotel. Their boss fired Santosh as he frequently picked up fights with my husband during the working hours,” she told the police.
“Santosh picked up my husband from our house at around 7 pm on Friday. They both had a couple of drinks together before Santosh killed Saud,” she added.
The police have recorded her statement and opened an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder).
Published 18 May 2024, 22:31 IST