324 acres of Turahalli forest saved from the jaws of land mafia

In 2006, the Bangalore South Tahsildar found that sale deeds and agreements were registered with false documents to stake claim to the forest land. The tahsildar cited false survey details that were used to register 20 acres in the name of Dinesh Kumar, and recommended action against the sub registrar. However, the assistant commissioner for Bangalore South in 2009 ruled that it was not forest land and the applicants do not have to produce Saguvali Chit to prove they were in possession of the land for 30 years as required under the regularisation rules.