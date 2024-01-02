330 booked in Bengaluru for drunk driving in NYE crackdown

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) booked 330 people among the 7,620 vehicles inspected for driving under the influence of alcohol on New Year’s Eve and during the early hours of January 1.
The citywide positivity rate stood at 4.3 per cent, slightly higher than the 2.98% recorded in a drink-driving study jointly conducted by the traffic police, Nimhans, Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety, and Johns Hopkins International Injury Research Unit earlier in 2023.
"The positivity rate is about 2 per cent more than the normal, but this is expected at the end of the year," said MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).
In the eastern part of the city, around 2 to 2.5 per cent of vehicles stopped and tested with alcometers were found positive for alcohol.
Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East), stated: "Across the East division, maybe five out of some 200 vehicles stopped by the police tested positive for alcohol. This is an average estimate, as some police stations would have checked many more vehicles. The positivity rate overall in the East division was not more than 2.5 per cent.”
In the South division, the positivity rate across stations was 3.8 per cent, resulting in 90 cases booked after checking 2,352 vehicles. The highest number of cases were reported in the Madiwala (17) and Hulimavu (15) station limits.
Wheelies, drag races
On New Year's Eve, the issues of wheelies and drag races typically observed on flyovers and the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the western part of the city were effectively controlled.
Anita B Haddannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, West), said known wheelie offenders in Kamakshipalya and the western part of the ORR were taken into preventive detention and there were no other reported incidents due to the closure of flyovers.
In the past year
Fatal accidents: 880
Non-fatal accidents: 4,095
Number of people killed: 909
Number of people injured: 4,201
Registration of violations via contactless enforcement: 87,25,321
Registration of violations via contact enforcement: 2,49,624
Fine collected: Rs 184.83 crore
Drunk driving cases registered: 7,055
Fatal crashes caused by drivers under the influence of alcohol: 16
Source: Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP)