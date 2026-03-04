<p>The Kempegowda International Airport in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>witnessed 34 international flights cancellation on Wednesday as airline operations remain disrupted due to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Asia%20conflict">West Asia conflict</a>. </p><p>These cancellations included 18 arrivals and 16 departures at the Bengaluru airport due to airspace restrictions on March 4 until 11:59 am. </p><p>The cancellations have impacted aviation operations from key international sectors connecting Bengaluru with West Asian cities, including Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai, and Doha.</p>.72 flights cancelled at Kempegowda International Airport; many a plan grounded.<p>The Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the Kempegowda International Airport, said that a help desk has been set up at the kerbside of terminal 2 to manage passenger queries and provide on-ground assistance amid the disruptions.</p><p>The helpdesk is set up to coordinate ground transport, facilitate emergency services, and handle general queries until airline representatives arrive at the terminal.</p><p>Since there are several international carriers operating from Bengaluru, the help desk is functioning as a single-window support system, guiding passengers to the respective ground handlers responsible for airline operations, officials said.</p><p>The airport is also ensuring comfort for passengers with amenities at the kerbside, including chairs, drinking water, snacks, medical assistance, sanitary pads, charging stations, and a makeshift feeding facility and provision for wheelchairs.</p>