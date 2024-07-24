34-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting, murdering minor in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 34-year-old man has been arrested by the Magadi police in Ramanagara for allegedly abducting, sexually assaulting and then disposing of the body of a minor girl, officials said on Tuesday.
The arrested Irfan Khan, is said to be the four-year-old’s relative.
Police said Khan visited the minor’s house on Saturday and lured her on the pretext of buying her ice cream. He proceeded to buy her ice cream, took the girl with him, and sexually assaulted her. Khan disposed of the girl’s body near the Tippagondanahalli Road in the Magadi police station limits.
While the girl’s mother searched for her till Saturday evening, her parents, on learning that she was last seen with Khan, dialled him. But Khan feigned ignorance and evaded their questions. He subsequently switched off his phone.
The Magadi police, who mounted a search for the girl, found her semi-naked body near Tippagondanahalli and suspected Khan’s role in her abduction.
The CCTV footage trail and other technical leads prompted the police to pick up Khan from Kalasipalyam in Bengaluru on Monday night.
Police said Khan — a resident of Kengeri who worked as a daily wage labourer — is a relative of the minor and visited her house frequently. On Saturday, he casually paid a visit and took her away. Khan also has pickpocket cases against him.
The Magadi police have booked Khan for abduction and murder. They have also invoked the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
Following his arrest, residents of Magadi and those close to the minor’s family launched a massive protest demanding strict action against Khan.
Published 23 July 2024, 21:22 IST