Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

37-yr-old Bengaluru-origin techie shot dead in Canada

Assailants fired multiple rounds at the victim, R N Chandan Kumar, a resident of Thyamagondlu near Nelamangala.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 21:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 21:00 IST
CanadaBengaluru newsTechie

Follow us on :

Follow Us