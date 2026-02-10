37-yr-old Bengaluru-origin techie shot dead in Canada

<p>Bengaluru: A 37-year-old Bengaluru-origin techie died after being shot by unidentified men in the parking lot of a busy shopping centre in Toronto, Canada, police said.</p><p>Assailants fired multiple rounds at the victim, R N Chandan Kumar, a resident of Thyamagondlu near Nelamangala.</p><p>On Saturday, at approximately 3.31 pm, the police responded to a call for a shooting in the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Centre located at Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27, the statement said.</p><p>It said police officers found a man with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but succumbed to the injuries.</p>.Bengaluru: Part of Hosur Road caves in near Attibele.<p>Images taken from the scene show a white SUV with bullet holes in the windshield and a shattered window on the driver’s side, according to CTV News.</p><p>Though the exact reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained, Kumar’s family, however, said jealousy could have been the motive since he was very active in promoting pro-Kannada events.</p><p>His father, Nandakumar R, a retired teacher, said he received an international call late Sunday night but was reluctant to answer it. Later, he came to know that Kumar was shot dead and the callers were speaking in English.</p><p>The victim’s cousin, Raghavendra A S, said the family has sought government assistance to bring Kumar’s body back to India. He added that the tahsildar visited the family on Monday to collect details and initiate formalities.</p><p>Kumar’s mother Shailaja Nandakumar told DH that Kumar had been living and working in Canada for the last nine years. She said her husband had spoken to their son earlier in the day and asked him whether he had spoken to a girl’s family, as they had recently gone to see a prospective bride.</p><p>“An international call came late at night, but my husband was scared and did not answer it. He tried calling our son back, but there was no response. When another international call came, I answered it and we were informed that our son had been shot,” she said.</p><p>The police statement said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known, but officers believe it was a “targeted” incident. The police are still working to gather details on how many suspects there are and how many gunshots were fired. </p>