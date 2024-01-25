38 contingents to be a part of Republic Day parade in Bengaluru

The Governor will unfurl the tricolour at 9 am followed by an inspection of guard of honour, before delivering his Republic Day address. The parade will commence at 9.30 am and further cultural events will be hosted.

The celebrations will also feature a Kalaripayattu demonstration by a team from Madras Engineer Group (MEG) & Centre, motorcycle display by Captain G Bosco Rajasingam Kamraj and team and Room intervention demo by Dri James and team from the special forces.

The parade see participation of contingents from the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), City Armed Reserve (CAR), Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Air Force, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Bengaluru city traffic police, the Dog Squad, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Scouts and Guides, Seva dal, Excise department, Fire and Emergency Services and the Home Guards.

The city police, who have been preparing for the parade for the last three days, have made elaborate security arrangements for the day.

As many as nine Deputy Commissioners of Police will oversee the bandobast which include deployment of 16 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), 46 Police Inspectors (PIs), 109 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs), 77 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 594 Police Constables (PC), 87 women police personnel and 184 plainclothes officers.

Ten KSRP vehicles, two fire service vehicles, two ambulances, one Quick Reaction Teams vehicle, one D-SWAT and one RIV will be deployed at the place for emerg3encies. The ground and surrounding areas will be under surveillance of 100 CCTV cameras.

Cigarettes, lighters, sharp objects, eatables, crackers, water bottles and all sorts of arms are barred. The visitors have been instructed not to wear black clothes.