38 contingents to be a part of Republic Day parade in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Thirty-eight contingents will paint a colourful spectacle of patriotism, discipline and cultural diversity during the 75th Republic Day celebrations at Manekshaw Parade Ground here on Friday.
The participating contingents include 11 of armed personnel, six unarmed and 10 schoolchildren among others. More than 1000 people will take part in the parade. A Kerala State Police contingent will also take part in the parade.
Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Bengaluru city police commissioner B Dayananda, BBMP chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath and Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner KA Dayananda among others will be present on the occasion.
The Governor will unfurl the tricolour at 9 am followed by an inspection of guard of honour, before delivering his Republic Day address. The parade will commence at 9.30 am and further cultural events will be hosted.
The celebrations will also feature a Kalaripayattu demonstration by a team from Madras Engineer Group (MEG) & Centre, motorcycle display by Captain G Bosco Rajasingam Kamraj and team and Room intervention demo by Dri James and team from the special forces.
The parade see participation of contingents from the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), City Armed Reserve (CAR), Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Air Force, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Bengaluru city traffic police, the Dog Squad, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Scouts and Guides, Seva dal, Excise department, Fire and Emergency Services and the Home Guards.
The city police, who have been preparing for the parade for the last three days, have made elaborate security arrangements for the day.
As many as nine Deputy Commissioners of Police will oversee the bandobast which include deployment of 16 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), 46 Police Inspectors (PIs), 109 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs), 77 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 594 Police Constables (PC), 87 women police personnel and 184 plainclothes officers.
Ten KSRP vehicles, two fire service vehicles, two ambulances, one Quick Reaction Teams vehicle, one D-SWAT and one RIV will be deployed at the place for emerg3encies. The ground and surrounding areas will be under surveillance of 100 CCTV cameras.
Cigarettes, lighters, sharp objects, eatables, crackers, water bottles and all sorts of arms are barred. The visitors have been instructed not to wear black clothes.
Traffic Advisory
Traffic movement in both directions on Cubbon Road from BRV Junction to Kamraj road will be diverted.
Vehicles coming from Infantry Road towards Manipal Centre should take infantry Road reach Safina Plaza, take a left turn to Main Guard Cross Road - Alice Circle - Dispensary Road - Kamaraj Road - Dickenson Road Junction, take a right turn into Kamaraj Road and Cubbon Road junction, move ahead to reach Manipal Centre Junction.
The vehicles coming from Manipal Junction towards BRV Junction on Cubbon Road would be stopped near Manipal Center. The vehicles taking this route should take a right turn near Webbs Junction, move on MG Road, reach Anil Kumble Circle, make a right turn reach BRV Junction and proceed towards Central Street.
For the general public, 3,000 seats have been reserved inside the ground. The city police have requested the audience to enter the ground through Gate 5 and be seated by 8.30 am. Wearing black clothes is prohibited. The proceedings of the celebrations will be broadcast on Doordarshan and webcast for the public to watch from anywhere.