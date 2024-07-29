39 health inspectors in BBMP to become supervisors, get salary hike  

Bengaluru: Thirty-nine health inspectors working in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will receive a salary hike, as the state government has created new posts for health supervisors to oversee the sub-divisions.

This decision followed a request from the BBMP, which underwent administrative restructuring last year.

Currently, BBMP health inspectors earn between Rs 30,350 and Rs 58,250. With the promotion to health supervisor, their salaries will increase to Rs 43,100-Rs 83,900 per month.