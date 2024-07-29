39 health inspectors in BBMP to become supervisors, get salary hike  

Bengaluru: Thirty-nine health inspectors working in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will receive a salary hike, as the state government has created new posts for health supervisors to oversee the sub-divisions.
This decision followed a request from the BBMP, which underwent administrative restructuring last year.
Currently, BBMP health inspectors earn between Rs 30,350 and Rs 58,250. With the promotion to health supervisor, their salaries will increase to Rs 43,100-Rs 83,900 per month.
Last year, the civic body received approval to promote 36 senior health inspectors. With the number of BBMP sub-divisions monitoring health initiatives increasing from 64 to 75, the government approved the promotion of 39 health inspectors from the 162 currently employed by the BBMP.
Health supervisors will be responsible for implementing various health programmes, including monitoring healthcare centres, regulating trades and enforcing bans on plastic usage.
Published 28 July 2024, 19:59 IST