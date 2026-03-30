<p>Bengaluru: Over 22,000 IPL fans travelled by metro for the opening match on Saturday, more than double the usual crowd, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). </p>.<p>In coordination with the Bengaluru police, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the BMRCL implemented an innovative metro-match ticket integration model for the matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. </p>.<p>Match tickets integrated with metro QR codes enable spectators to travel for free from any metro station to the Cubbon Park or MG Road metro stations and return after the match without separate ticketing. </p>.<p>Th BMRCL said that after the match, over 22,000 passengers were cleared within 50 minutes (from 11.05 pm to 11.55 pm), with trains running every three minutes. During this period, the Cubbon Park metro station operated 13 trains toward Majestic and nine toward Whitefield. </p>.<p>A total of 39 round trips were operated — 18 on the Purple Line, 15 on the Green Line and 6 on the Yellow Line — to clear the post-match crowd. The last trains departed from Majestic at 1:45 am, while the last train from RV Road departed at 2.05 am, it added. </p>.<p>Vehicle parking was available at 44 metro stations at Rs 30 for two-wheelers and Rs 60 for four-wheelers. </p>.<p>The BMRCL said it would add facilities for upcoming IPL matches to strengthen post-match crowd management and ensure smoother, more efficient spectator movement toward metro stations. </p>