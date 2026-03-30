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39 trips, 3-min frequency, 22,000 riders: Namma Metro clears post-IPL crowd

A total of 39 round trips were operated — 18 on the Purple Line, 15 on the Green Line and 6 on the Yellow Line — to clear the post-match crowd.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 21:53 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 21:53 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaNamma MetroIPL

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