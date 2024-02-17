4 days after hit & run in Bengaluru, biker nabbed

Basavanagudi traffic police on Friday nabbed a suspect who caused a hit-and-run accident four days ago.
On Monday, around 2.45 am, a two-wheeler crashed into an autorickshaw on the Hanumanthanagar 1st Main Road and sped away. The auto driver, Ramesh (48), was killed.
A team from the Basavanagudi traffic police combed through 80 to 90 CCTV recordings and traced the rider, who was wearing a yellow t-shirt at the time of the accident. The rider, identified as Venu, 25, was detained by the police. His bike has been impounded.