4 days after hit & run in Bengaluru, biker nabbed

On Monday, around 2.45 am, a two-wheeler crashed into an autorickshaw on the Hanumanthanagar 1st Main Road and sped away. The auto driver, Ramesh (48), was killed.
Last Updated 16 February 2024, 19:56 IST

Basavanagudi traffic police on Friday nabbed a suspect who caused a hit-and-run accident four days ago.

On Monday, around 2.45 am, a two-wheeler crashed into an autorickshaw on the Hanumanthanagar 1st Main Road and sped away. The auto driver, Ramesh (48), was killed.

A team from the Basavanagudi traffic police combed through 80 to 90 CCTV recordings and traced the rider, who was wearing a yellow t-shirt at the time of the accident. The rider, identified as Venu, 25, was detained by the police. His bike has been impounded.

(Published 16 February 2024, 19:56 IST)
Bengaluru

