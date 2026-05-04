<p>Bengaluru: Four days of heavy winds and rain brought down 476 trees and 1,171 branches across the city, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) said.</p>.<p>Large-scale tree falls have become a recurring issue, especially during pre-monsoon showers and monsoon rains, pointing to inadequate pruning and maintenance by civic authorities.</p>.<p>Bengaluru West City Corporation, home to the largest tree cover, reported the highest impact with 169 trees and 534 branches falling.</p>.Heavy rain leaves Bengaluru south, CBD waterlogged, exposes civic apathy.<p>Bengaluru South City Corporation was the second worst-hit, losing 131 trees and 275 branches.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Central City Corporation reported the loss of 131 trees.</p>.<p>Bengaluru East City Corporation, which did not see much rain, saw minimal damage with six trees and 10 branches falling. The zone is also known for having the least green cover in the city.</p>