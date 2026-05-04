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4 days of rain, wind bring down 476 trees across Bengaluru

Bengaluru West City Corporation, home to the largest tree cover, reported the highest impact with 169 trees and 534 branches falling.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 22:18 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 22:18 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsHeavy rain

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