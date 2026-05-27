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Bengaluru: Four govt PU college students take part in Japan science programme

The Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) has been implementing the ‘Japan Asia Youth Exchange Program in Science’, also known as the ‘Sakura Science Programme’, since 2014.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 23:49 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 23:49 IST
India NewsBengaluruJapan

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