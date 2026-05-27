Bengaluru: Four govt PU college students take part in Japan science programme

<p>Bengaluru: Four students from government pre-university colleges in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> are among the 56 students from 15 states across the country taking part in the 'Sakura Science Programme 2026' being held in Japan between May 24 and 30.</p>.<p>The Department of School Education and Literacy shortlisted 100 students in the first step and later reduced the number based on the highest marks scored.</p>.<p>The students selected are Ashwitha K H of the Government PU College-Sringeri (Chikkamagaluru district), Namratha Bai from Adarsha Government PU College, KR Nagar (Mysuru), Rohith D S from the Government PU College, Arsikere (Hassan) and Akash Uday Harikant from the Government PU College, Kumta (Uttara Kannada).</p>.<p>This is a completely government-sponsored programme for students who have completed their SSLC from government high schools and are currently studying PUC in the science stream at government colleges.</p>.<p>This programme has been organised by Japan under the India-Japan Exchange Programme to broaden intellectual horizons and foster scientific exploration among young learners.</p>.Want to study in Japan? MEXT scholarship applications open for 2027 UG, research programmes.<p>The Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) has been implementing the ‘Japan Asia Youth Exchange Program in Science’, also known as the ‘Sakura Science Programme’, since 2014.</p>.<p>India has been participating in the programme since April 2016. However, the students from Karnataka were not part of the programme in 2025. </p>.<p>The students are from other countries, including Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.</p>.<p>From India, the students are from schools across 15 states and Union Territories: Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal. </p>.<p>Officials said the students should be recipients of scholarships under the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Scheme of the Government of India to take part in the programme.</p>.<p>"Students are invited to Japan to experience the country’s advanced science and technology ecosystem and its rich cultural heritage. Top performers from the districts were chosen," said an official.</p>