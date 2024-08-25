40 Bengaluru lakes may quench city's thirst

Bengaluru: A Chief Secretary-led committee has decided to explore 40 lakes in Bengaluru as “future sources” of drinking water to the city with a proposal set to be made to bring such lakes under the jurisdiction of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for immediate work to divert flow of sewage.

In its first meeting amid the water crisis in April then Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel and development commissioner Shalini Rajneesh noted that lack of a sustainable source of water was behind the water crisis in Bengaluru and stressed the need to restore lakes as the sustainable source of water.

A report on the inventorisation of lakes in the Bengaluru metropolitan area prepared by Environment Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI) was discussed by officials from departments of urban development, infrastructure, rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR), revenue, BBMP and Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority.