40 Bengaluru lakes may quench city's thirst

Bengaluru: A Chief Secretary-led committee has decided to explore 40 lakes in Bengaluru as “future sources” of drinking water to the city with a proposal set to be made to bring such lakes under the jurisdiction of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for immediate work to divert flow of sewage.
In its first meeting amid the water crisis in April then Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel and development commissioner Shalini Rajneesh noted that lack of a sustainable source of water was behind the water crisis in Bengaluru and stressed the need to restore lakes as the sustainable source of water.
A report on the inventorisation of lakes in the Bengaluru metropolitan area prepared by Environment Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI) was discussed by officials from departments of urban development, infrastructure, rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR), revenue, BBMP and Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority.
Of the 844 lakes in the metropolitan area, 562 are under the RDPR, followed by BBMP (205), minor irrigation (45), Forest Department (13) and Water Resources Department (4). Officials took note of the contamination of the lakes by solid waste, sewage, industrial, agricultural, biomedical and animal waste as well as challenges posed by encroachment.
According to the proceedings of the meeting accessed through an RTI Act, Goel said conservation of lakes was the responsibility of the officials in view of the water crisis and directed that 10 lakes that interconnect with other water bodies of the city should be identified at the earliest to begin restoration works.
“The interconnecting lakes should be chosen immediately and progress of their development must be reviewed every 15 days. Funds for immediate works to be taken up in these lakes can be mobilised through BBMP’s Public Licensing Fund, BWSSB Mega City Revolving Fund, Revenue Department’s funds for encroachment removal, zilla panchayat funds and through the AMRUT 2.0 scheme,” it said.
BWSSB seeks 40 lakes
When it was pointed out that 202 of the 205 lakes under the BBMP were polluted due to sewage, officials told the Chief Secretary that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has issued notice to the BBMP and BWSSB has been directed to stop the flow of sewage.
The BWSSB then submitted a list of 40 lakes, including five in which water treatment plants will be set up, (see box for major lakes) identified as sources of “drinking water” and requested that the water bodies be handed over to the board. “BWSSB to send a proposal to Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department and BBMP’s approval,” the committee decided.
According to KSPCB’s report for the month of June, water quality in none of the lakes listed by the BWSSB are fit for drinking. Most of the lakes fall in category ‘D’ (propagation of wildlife and fisheries) while Madiwala and Hosakerehalli are among lowest category ‘E’ (irrigation, industrial cooling and controlled waste).
An official told DH that cleaning up the muck in the waters of lakes involves desiltation. “There is no way the develoment of the lake will work without removing the silt as has been initiated in Bellandur and Varthur lakes. It is the best way to restore the ecosystem of the lakes,” he said.
During the meeting, it was decided to reactivate the ‘Apex Committee’ set up by the high court in 2012. The committee headed by Revenue Department principal secretary and comprises all other stakeholder departments to look into the lake restoration.
Shalini Rajneesh, who took over the post of Chief Secretary recently, said steps would be taken to follow up on the key decisions, which include bringing together different stakeholders to improve the lake. “Will conduct a meeting soon to get an update,” she said.