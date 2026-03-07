<p>Bengaluru: The city police has registered 40 cases and fined 295 people for smoking in public places here.</p>.<p>The action comes following the recent special drive conducted on Friday and in the early hours of Saturday across the north division of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru-city">Bengaluru City</a>, they said.</p>.<p>During the operation, police teams carried out surprise inspections at places where smoking is prohibited and took action against individuals who were <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/smoking">smoking</a> in public places.</p>.<p>According to police, the teams also inspected shops that had illegally displayed advertisements of cigarettes or beedis at the entrance of their establishments.</p>.Bengaluru: Rs 14,000 fine collected for tobacco violations in special drive .<p>Cases were registered against those violating the COTPA (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cigarettes-and-other-tobacco-products-act">Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act</a>) and fines were imposed on individuals found consuming tobacco products in prohibited areas, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>As part of this operation, a total of 40 cases were registered under the COTPA and 295 people, who were found smoking in prohibited public places, were fined, they added.</p>