400 saplings on govt land destroyed in Hemmigepura; mafia involvement suspected

Bengaluru: Residents of Hemmigepura were shocked on Sunday when nearly 400 saplings they had planted on government land were destroyed. They suspect the involvement of the land mafia.
To mark World Environment Day on June 5, hundreds of residents, under the banner of Bengaluru Green Warriors, had planted the saplings on government land, which had been reclaimed from encroachers just a couple of months ago.
The destruction, which occurred in broad daylight, has not only shocked the residents, but also shook the neighbourhood. Videos show several men forcibly removing the saplings and throwing them onto vacant land.
The land where the saplings were planted is partially a buffer zone for a stormwater drain.
Construction on top of the gomala land had been permitted by the BBMP, but work ceased after residents staged protests against the illegal activity.
Following complaints to the BBMP's assistant engineer and the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF), which yielded no response, the Revenue Department had launched an investigation.
Published 09 June 2024, 21:54 IST