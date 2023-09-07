Home
bengaluru

42-year-old found dead at home in Bengaluru's Bhuvaneshwarinagar

The deceased has been identified as Reshma Bhanu, an employee of a private factory.
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 04:17 IST

A 42-year-old woman was found dead on Wednesday in her house in Bhuvaneshwarinagar.

The deceased has been identified as Reshma Bhanu, an employee of a private factory. Reshma’s mother first noticed her body on the floor of their house’s hallway at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Jnanabharathi police has filed an FIR after her mother called the police helpline.

The investigating officer stated that Reshma was living with her mother in the city and had lost her husband 20 years ago.

Her daughter was married a few years ago.

“Initial investigation has revealed that she died by strangulation. We have begun the investigation, but the culprit is yet to be identified,” he said.”

(Published 07 September 2023, 04:17 IST)
BengaluruCrime

