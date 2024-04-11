45-year-old stabbed to death for asking youth to stop drinking in public in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death after he beat two men with his belt for drinking in Vidyaranyapura, northeastern Bengaluru, on Tuesday night.
Police have arrested Pavan, 24, and Nanda, 21, residents of Ramachandrapura.
Around 10.30 pm, Venkatesh was going for a walk towards the Ramachandrapura playground when he noticed Pavan and Nanda standing nearby drinking beer, police said. Venkatesh asked them not to drink in public.
"Venkatesh knew the suspects," a police officer told DH. "When they did not abide by his advice, Venkatesh hit them with his belt. Enraged, Pavan ran home, grabbed a knife, came back and stabbed Venkatesh." The stab to his stomach resulted in Venkatesh's death, police said.
Following a complaint, Pavan, a BCom dropout and unemployed, and Nanda, an office boy, were arrested. They were booked under 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Published 10 April 2024