45-year-old stabbed to death for asking youth to stop drinking in public in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death after he beat two men with his belt for drinking in Vidyaranyapura, northeastern Bengaluru, on Tuesday night.

Police have arrested Pavan, 24, and Nanda, 21, residents of Ramachandrapura.

Around 10.30 pm, Venkatesh was going for a walk towards the Ramachandrapura playground when he noticed Pavan and Nanda standing nearby drinking beer, police said. Venkatesh asked them not to drink in public.