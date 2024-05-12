45-year-old woman loses over Rs 18 lakhs in 'scratch card' scam in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 45-year-old woman lost over Rs 18 lakh after she fell for an elaborate lottery fraud that lasted over three months.

The incident came to light after Sanjana S (name changed) from Annapurneshwari Nagar in western Bengaluru filed a police complaint on May 7.

On January 28, 2024, an unsuspecting Sanjana received an envelope claiming to be from Meesho, an online e-commerce platform, as per the FIR seen by DH. Inside the envelope, she found a letter with instructions, contact details and a scratch card.

Sanjana decided to try her luck. She scratched the card and found a message that she had won Rs 15.51 lakh.