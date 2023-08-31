48 polytechnic students from Bengaluru cleared to study in US varsities

The state government has approved the higher education department's proposal to send 48 students from the Sri Jayachamarajendra Polytechnic (SJP), Bengaluru, for a one-year on-campus study in two American universities.
Sources in the Department of Technical Education confirmed the decision to DH, which follows intervention from Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar.
A group of parents and students met with the minister on Monday to discuss the matter. “We will start the process to send students abroad for on-campus study,” said an official. “The students are in their second year now and they will reach the American universities with whom we have signed the agreement for their third-year study.”
However, officials said not all 48 students may qualify for the opportunity, as they need to pass the tests administered by the respective varsities.
The government will bear the expenses, estimated at Rs 20 lakh per student, that will cover travel and accommodation.