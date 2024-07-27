4kg MDMA seized in Bengaluru's biggest pure synthetic drug bust

In November last year, the CCB's Anti-Narcotics Wing arrested another Nigerian national and seized synthetic drugs worth Rs 10 crore, although the contraband then was in its crude form. This recent seizure is the biggest ever by the Bengaluru city police.

Nwafor trafficked drugs to Bengaluru after purchasing them from counterparts in Mumbai. He concealed the drugs in Cerelac and cornflakes boxes, then repackaged them into small packets to sell, primarily to students.

Unlike usual drug busts, the CCB discovered incriminating evidence on Nwafor's mobile phone, providing strong leads to further strengthen the case. Officers are scrutinising his financial transactions to identify his counterparts in Mumbai.