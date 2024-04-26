5 arrested for abducting, assaulting woman

Bengaluru: High Grounds police in Central Bengaluru have arrested five people in connection with an alleged kidnapping and rape case involving a young woman, according to police officials on Thursday.
The incident purportedly occurred on April 20 but was brought to light only on Thursday.
Police sources stated that the victim, in her early twenties and whose name was withheld upon her request, was abducted from her Paying Guest (PG) accommodation at around 8.30 am. Investigators apprehended the five suspects, as per sources.
Sources said the victim had known one of the suspects for some time, and she began to ignore him after securing a government job.
Subsequently, a plan was devised, resulting in the woman's abduction and subsequent sexual assault by the known suspect.
“There was no gang rape,” stated a police officer, declining to disclose further details.
All five individuals have been remanded in judicial custody, confirmed a police official.
