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5, including juvenile, held for stealing valuables worth Rs 17 lakh in Bengaluru

The complainant, from BEML Layout, alleged that on March 31, when she returned from yoga practice, she found the house lock broken and gold ornaments and cash stolen.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 01:57 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 01:57 IST
BengaluruCrime

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