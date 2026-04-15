5, including juvenile, held for stealing valuables worth Rs 17 lakh in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Basaveshwaranagar police have arrested five people, including a juvenile, for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 17 lakh from a house when the resident was away, officials said.</p>.<p>The complainant, from BEML Layout, alleged that on March 31, when she returned from yoga practice, she found the house lock broken and gold ornaments and cash stolen.</p>.<p>A case was registered and a probe was launched.</p>.<p>On April 3, police arrested two suspects and seized Rs 8,100 cash and an autorickshaw used in the offence near Dasarahalli.</p>.<p>“On the same day, near the Anmod Village check post on the Ramanagara-Goa road, another suspect, along with a juvenile in conflict with law, was secured, making a total of four accused. Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the theft of gold ornaments in this case,” the police said in a statement.</p>.<p>While the other suspects were taken into police custody, the juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board the same day.</p>.<p>“During further interrogation, the accused revealed that part of the stolen gold ornaments was kept at their residence, and part was sold to known people and at jewellery shops in Yadiyur and KP Agrahara,” police said.</p>.<p>Investigation also revealed that the suspects were living in and around the area where the theft was committed and had gained the trust of the woman by helping her with menial tasks.</p>.<p>“Through this, they had learned where the valuables were kept inside the house,” a police officer said.</p>.<p>The arrested are Nandish, Someshwara, Madhugowda and Bhima, all in their 20s, police said.</p>.<p>Based on information from the suspects, police recovered 115 grams of gold ornaments, an autorickshaw used for the offence, and Rs 13,400 cash.</p>.<p>On April 9, the suspects were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.</p>