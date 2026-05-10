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5-year-old girl killed, another child injured as iron gate collapses in Bengaluru

The deceased has been identified as Gausiya (5), daughter of Imam and Rameeja. The injured child, Sumaiyya (3), daughter of Imam’s sister Shakeela, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 21:38 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 21:38 IST
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