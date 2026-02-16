Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

5 youths killed as car jumps median, crashes into bus on Bengaluru-Tumakuru

The horrific collision occurred around 11.30 pm on Saturday on the Chikkabidarakallu flyover, right opposite the Canara Bank near Jindal City.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 23:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 23:16 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us