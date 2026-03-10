<p>Bengaluru: A 50-year-old man was found dead near the railway tracks between Lottegollahalli and Hebbal stations in northern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> on Sunday.</p>.<p>Police suspect suicide as the deceased had run up heavy debts.</p>.Unidentified man found dead on railway tracks in Bengaluru, probe on.<p>The deceased, Venkatesh V from Srirampura, had invested in the stock market and suffered heavy losses. He had also taken loans and suffered from health issues, police said.</p>.<p>"We suspect these reasons prompted him to take the extreme step," an officer from the Baiyappanahalli railway police said.</p>.<p>Police registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and launched an investigation.</p>