Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

50-year-old man found dead near railway tracks in Bengaluru; suicide suspected

Police suspect suicide as the deceased had run up heavy debts.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 20:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 20:52 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsrailway tracks

Follow us on :

Follow Us