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50-year-old man from Bengaluru loses Rs 5.95 crore to online investment scam

Police said the victim was introduced to 'PU Prime' through some of his friends who informed him about online trading opportunities on the platform.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 20:05 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 20:05 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsonline scam

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