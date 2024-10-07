50-year-old woman electrocuted after power line snaps in Bengaluru; case filed against Bescom

CCTV footage showed Manjamma was speaking to two other women, possibly acquaintances, when the power line sparked and broke. Within moments, Manjamma collapsed. Police said she died instantly.

While one of the women tried to help Manjamma, she was pulled away by another person due to the risk of electrocution, as seen in the CCTV footage.

Passersby alerted the Tavarekere police, who arrived at the scene and sent the body for postmortem. “We have opened a case against Bescom officials,” a senior officer told DH. “Further probe is ongoing.”