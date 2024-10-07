Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

50-year-old woman electrocuted after power line snaps in Bengaluru; case filed against Bescom

According to the police, the inciden occurred around 10 am while Manjamma was walking along the road.
DHNS
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 16:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

CCTV footage showed Manjamma was speaking to two other women, possibly acquaintances, when the power line sparked and broke. Within moments, Manjamma collapsed. Police said she died instantly.

While one of the women tried to help Manjamma, she was pulled away by another person due to the risk of electrocution, as seen in the CCTV footage.

Passersby alerted the Tavarekere police, who arrived at the scene and sent the body for postmortem. “We have opened a case against Bescom officials,” a senior officer told DH. “Further probe is ongoing.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 16:51 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsBESCOM

Follow us on :

Follow Us