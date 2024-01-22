JOIN US
510 cases against reckless driving, near schools

Last Updated 21 January 2024, 21:19 IST

Bengaluru: In a special drive, the Bengaluru Traffic Police registered 510 cases of speeding and driving vehicles recklessly near schools and colleges. 

“Among them, 10 riders were found to be minors for which action taken by calling parents/RC holders. Will continue such drives,” Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic-East, wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 

 The police said that of the 510, the vehicle drivers in 10 cases were minors and hence action was initiated against the parents and the vehicle owners under the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA). 

“The parents were also warned and the minors were made aware of the rules and laws,” the traffic police said.

Bengaluru

