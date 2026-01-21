<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru North and Central city corporations removed 524 illegal flex boards, banners and hoardings on Monday.</p>.<p>North Corporation removed 473, with more than half (280) from Kodigehalli alone; 54 were removed from T Dasarahalli, 45 from Thanisandra, 38 from Jakkur, 35 from Attur, and 21 from Yelahanka Satellite Town.</p>.<p>In a similar drive on Tuesday, Bengaluru Central City Corporation removed 51 illegal hoardings and banners from skywalks and bus shelters.</p>.<p>Senior officials said they regularly remove illegal banners and flex boards to keep the city clean.</p>.Bengaluru central city corporation launches crackdown on illegal banners.<p>However, Kodigehalli residents noted that most banners were put up by political party workers for Sankranti greetings.</p>.<p>"Now that the festival is over, the corporation has removed them. Until last week, when flexes were put up every 100 metres, there was hardly any action," said a resident of Telecom Layout.</p>