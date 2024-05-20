Bengaluru: 55-year-old guard arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

Bengaluru: A 55-year-old man has been arrested by the Hebbal police in northern Bengaluru for sexually assaulting a minor girl.
The suspect, Rajesh, a native of Bihar, had moved to Bengaluru a few years ago and is working as a security guard at an apartment complex in the Hebbal police station limits.
The police said Rajesh lured the girl on Saturday evening on the pretext of giving her chocolates. He then took her inside a washroom and sexually assaulted her, they added. The girl informed her parents, who are from Nepal. They approached the Hebbal police.
A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, and the suspect has been remanded to judicial custody, the police said.
Published 20 May 2024, 01:01 IST