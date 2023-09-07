Home
57-year-old mowed down by biker in Bengaluru's Kodigehalli

Last Updated 07 September 2023, 04:10 IST

A two-wheeler rider mowed down a pedestrian on a busy road in Kodigehalli in north Bengaluru on Tuesday night. The victim, 57-year-old Ravindranath, passed away on Wednesday morning. 

Ravindranath was hit while walking near Brahmins Thatte Idli, a popular eatery in the area. He sustained severe head injuries, leading to internal bleeding. 

According to Hebbal traffic police, the 27-year-old biker, Manoj, was returning from Yelahanka when he crashed into the victim around 8 pm. Manoj took the victim to a private hospital nearby, where he died around 3.20 am on Wednesday.

Ravindranath was a resident of Kodigehalli and a former employee of a private firm. He is survived by his wife and daughter. 

(Published 07 September 2023, 04:10 IST)
BengaluruCrime

