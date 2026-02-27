Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

57-yr-old run over by speeding car near Byatarayanapura Junction in Bengaluru

The driver fled the scene after the accident.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 20:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 20:37 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us