<p>Bengaluru: A 57-year-old shopkeeper was killed after a speeding car ran him over near Byatarayanapura Junction on Thursday morning.</p>.<p>The driver fled the scene after the accident.</p>.<p>The deceased, Nagaraja, resided in Amruthahalli's Ashwathakatte Road and ran a provision store in the locality.</p>.<p>Police said the incident occurred around 5.45 am. Nagaraja had stepped out for morning errands and was crossing the road near the junction when a fast-moving car from the opposite direction hit him. The impact threw Nagaraja several feet away, causing severe head injuries. Passersby rushed to his aid.</p>.<p>Commuters alerted emergency services and shifted him to a private hospital in Yelahanka. He was later moved to the Yelahanka Government Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries at 6.15 am.</p>.<p>The Hebbal traffic police have registered a case of causing death by negligence and rash driving.</p>.<p>"We scanned CCTV footage from cameras installed near the Byatarayanapura Junction and along the Airport Road to identify the vehicle's registration number. The driver, PK Andani, is in custody," said an investigating officer.</p>