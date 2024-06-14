59-year-old rowdy-sheeter arrested under Goonda Act in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Basaveshwara Nagar police have invoked the stringent Goonda Act against 59-year-old rowdy-sheeter AR Ashok Kumar Adiga for his frequent involvement in crimes.
Police arrested the rowdy on June 10 under the Goonda Act, which provides for one-year imprisonment without bail.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda had directed Adiga be booked under the Goonda Act based on a report submitted by the Basaveshwara Nagar police inspector.
Adiga faces at least 12 criminal cases, including gambling, cheating, and money laundering. These cases have been filed at the Basaveshwara Nagar, DJ Halli, Subramanya Nagar and Kamakshipalya police stations.
Published 13 June 2024, 20:38 IST