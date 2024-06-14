59-year-old rowdy-sheeter arrested under Goonda Act in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Basaveshwara Nagar police have invoked the stringent Goonda Act against 59-year-old rowdy-sheeter AR Ashok Kumar Adiga for his frequent involvement in crimes.

Police arrested the rowdy on June 10 under the Goonda Act, which provides for one-year imprisonment without bail.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda had directed Adiga be booked under the Goonda Act based on a report submitted by the Basaveshwara Nagar police inspector.