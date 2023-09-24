5th World Coffee Conference in Bengaluru from Sept 25 to 28

International Coffee Organization (ICO), in collaboration with the Coffee Board of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, Government of Karnataka, and the Coffee industry, is hosting the 5th World Coffee Conference (WCC) at Bangalore Palace from September 25 to 28.

The highlight of the event is a dome-shaped structure designed for the purpose. It houses a coffee museum and showcases the Western Ghats coffee plantation. This unique structure will illustrate the journey of a coffee bean from its source to the cup, showcasing various coffee varieties from India, utilising the natural plants sourced from this region of India.