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6 foreigners booked for soliciting prostitution in Bengaluru

Three of the suspects were from Tanzania and the other three from Uganda. The women were aged between 24 and 30, the police said.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 06:38 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 06:38 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCentral Crime Branch

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