6 foreigners booked for soliciting prostitution in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>police booked six foreign nationals for allegedly soliciting prostitution in Bengaluru. </p><p>Three of the suspects were from Tanzania and the other three from Uganda. The women were aged between 24 and 30, the police said. </p><p>The CCB's Women Protection Wing acted on inputs that foreign national women were standing on footpath close to the Madiwala Check Post near Koramangala and were soliciting men passing by them for prostitution. </p> .Central Crime Branch busts prostitution racket in Bengaluru, four held .<p>Based on this information, the officers and staff of the CCB Women Protection Wing immediately visited the spot and conducted a verification. During the operation, it was found that six foreign women were engaging in illegal activities by soliciting men in a public place for prostitution, the police said. </p><p>"Acting swiftly, the officers and staff conducted a raid and secured all six foreign women. Upon inquiry regarding their passports and visas, they failed to provide valid and satisfactory information. Subsequently, all six foreign women were produced before Koramangala Police Station along with a report for further legal action," the police said in a statement. </p> .<p>A case was registered and the women were sent to the foreigners detention centre for further proceedings. </p><p>"They generally enter the country on tourist, business and student visas and overstay and engage in such activities. The six suspects were staying on the outskirts of the city in rented houses and used to enter the city late in the night and solicit prostitution," a CCB officer told DH.</p>