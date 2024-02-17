60% Kannada: BBMP force shuts shops on Brigade Road, Church Street

Bengaluru: Even though the rule of providing 60 per cent space in the signboards for Kannada is two weeks away, the BBMP on Friday used force to shut many shops situated in the central business district (CBD) areas such as Brigade Road, Church Street and MG Road etc. The traders were also concerned about cancelling the trade license if they did not comply with the order by February 28.
Officials inspected more than 200 commercial shops and found that a majority of these establishments had complied with the order. At least 18 shops that did not comply with the rule faced the wrath of officials who went on the close the shutters temporarily.
Traders fought back, reminding the BBMP that the deadline is at least two weeks away. Officials tried to pacify the shop owners, saying they were under pressure and requested them to close the English signboards until they complied with 60% Kannada rule.