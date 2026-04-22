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60-year-old scooterist killed by BMTC bus at Hesaraghatta

The accident occurred around 10.45 am when a BMTC bus (Route 407), travelling from Nelamangala towards Yelahanka, collided with his scooter.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 20:35 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 20:35 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsHesaraghatta

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