<p>Bengaluru: A 60-year-old scooterist died on the spot after a BMTC bus rammed into his vehicle near Hesaraghatta in north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> on Monday.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Nagaraj, a resident of Basaveshwara Nagar.</p>.Two children killed as school bus hits scooter in Bengaluru.<p>The accident occurred around 10.45 am when a BMTC bus (Route 407), travelling from Nelamangala towards Yelahanka, collided with his scooter.</p>.<p>According to police, the impact was severe, leaving Nagaraj with fatal injuries that led to his instant death. Local witnesses blamed negligent driving by the bus driver for the crash. However, police are also probing whether the scooterist may have suddenly entered the main road from a side lane.</p>.<p>The Chikkabanavara Traffic Police have registered a case of death due to negligence. Further investigation is underway.</p>