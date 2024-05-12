61-year-old woman sues Air India for less compensation over baggage loss

Bengaluru: Disappointed with the less compensation offered by Air India Limited over her lost baggage during her travel, a 61-year-old woman moved a consumer court in Bengaluru.

The commission deemed the payment made by the airline to be fair but ordered it to pay an additional compensation of Rs 25,000 for the delay in refunding her.

The woman travelled on a non-direct Air India flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru with two bags on January 3, 2023. Upon arrival, she found one of her bags, weighing 27 kg, missing and eventually filed a complaint with the airline.