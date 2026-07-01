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62-yr-old housekeeping staff falls to death from warehouse roof; manager booked

The deceased, Ramappa M, a Bagepalli native, had been working in the showroom for five years, police said.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 20:44 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 20:44 IST
India NewsBengaluruDeathwarehousehousekeeping staff

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