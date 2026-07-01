62-yr-old housekeeping staff falls to death from warehouse roof; manager booked

<p>Bengaluru: A 62-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/housekeeping-staff">housekeeping staff</a> died after falling from the roof of a warehouse belonging to a car showroom near Garudacharpalya in eastern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, police said.</p>.<p>Mahadevapura police have booked the showroom manager and store in-charge for causing death due to negligence.</p>.<p>The deceased, Ramappa M, a Bagepalli native, had been working in the showroom for five years, police said.</p>.<p>On Monday, he fell from the 15-foot-high warehouse roof while cleaning. He sustained grievous injuries and died in hospital.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint by his family, police registered a case against the showroom staff for failing to ensure adequate safety measures while assigning him to work at such height, a senior police officer said.</p>.Bengaluru: Worker dies after falling from 4th floor at construction site; contractor booked.<p><strong>Similar fall recently </strong></p>.<p>Anjaneya JR, son of the deceased, said Ramappa had suffered a similar fall from the same roof a few months ago when he was asked to decorate the premises for Ganesh Chaturthi. That time, too, he had carried out the work without any safety equipment or precautions, he alleged.</p>.<p>"My father was advised by our family members to stop working because of his age. But due to our financial difficulties, he chose to continue working for a few more years. He was earning a monthly salary of Rs 15,000," Anjaneya said.</p>