62nd Heritage Music Fest from September 18

The 62nd heritage music festival will be inaugurated by N Ravikiran on September 19. Music patron M Jagannath Shenoi and former MLA Vasu will be present. Ravikiran will present Chitraveena, accompanied by Gayathri on violin, Mannargudi Eshwaran on mridangam and S Ramanjuam on ghatam. The programmes will be held at 6.45 pm every day.