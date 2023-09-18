62nd Heritage Music Fest from September 18

The 62nd annual Heritage Music Festival, organised by the SPVGMC Trust on 8th Cross, V V Mohalla, will begin on September 18, 2023.
Renowned musicians, including Carnatic and Hindustani artistes will perform at the music festival, organised in association with Deccan Herald and Prajavani, as part of Ganesha festival, to be held till September 30.
The Trust has been organising music concerts for the last six decades, as part of the festival with Carnatic and Hindustani artistes, enthralling the music lovers.
Maestros of Carnatic music like Chembai T N Krishnan, K V Narayanaswamy, S Ramanathan, S Rajam, T R Mahalingam, Lalgudi Jayaraman and T N Seshagopalan have performed a number of times here. Maestros of Hindustani music like N Rajam, Hariprasad Chourasia, Gangubai Hangal, Rajeev Taranath too have performed here.
Learning sessions
Besides, the Trust has also been organising learning sessions and lecture demonstrations by stalwarts.
Like previous years, the Trust has roped in popular musicians to perform during the 13-day festival. On September 18, Murthy Kodiyala will present Nadaswara, accompanied by Keshava Mohan on violin, A Radhesh on mridangam and Sharat Koushik on ghatam, on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi.
On September 18, on the festival day, there will be a music concert presented by Murthy Kodiyala on nadaswara, Keshava Mohan on violin, A Radhesh on mridangam and Sharat Koushik on ghatam.
The 62nd heritage music festival will be inaugurated by N Ravikiran on September 19. Music patron M Jagannath Shenoi and former MLA Vasu will be present. Ravikiran will present Chitraveena, accompanied by Gayathri on violin, Mannargudi Eshwaran on mridangam and S Ramanjuam on ghatam. The programmes will be held at 6.45 pm every day.