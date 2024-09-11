’64-65 batch reunion of SHGHS in November

A three-day reunion will be held for the 1964-65 batch of Sacred Heart Girls High School, Bengaluru. Scheduled for November 15-17, it marks the 60th year since the batch graduated.
“Though some may have stayed in touch, most of these classmates will be meeting after close to 60 years. It will be a great opportunity to reconnect with girls one practically grew up with,” says Veronica Pereira, one of the organisers of the reunion. The school, located on Residency Road, was set up in 1854. It completes 170 years in 2024.
Veronica and the organising committee are expecting all 30 students from the batch to attend. “Many of the girls have moved abroad and we are expecting them to fly in from across the world,” she shares.
Though Veronica belongs to the 1967 batch, the Bengaluru resident has been key in organising the meet. “It was initiated by Elizabeth Fernandes nee Lobo from the ’64 batch. But she lives outside the country so I have been helping out,” she explains.
On the first day of the reunion, November 15, there will be an all-day event at the Catholic Club, Museum Road, from 11.30 am to 4 pm. The alumni will pay the school campus a visit on November 16, which will be followed by lunch. A sightseeing tour and lunch are scheduled for the third day.
SHGHS alumni from the 1964-1965 batch can contact Veronica Pereira at 94485 11538.
Published 11 September 2024, 00:52 IST