<p>Bengaluru Traffic Police have mapped 64 critical locations in the city where a dangerous mix of high-speed transit and poor road engineering continues to claim lives. They have come up with a report detailing the accident 'black spots' for the 2023-2025 period in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p><p>The police define a black spot as a 500-m stretch of road where three or more fatal accidents have occurred in the last three years.</p><p>East Bengaluru, specifically zones under Banaswadi, K R Pura, and HAL Airport police stations, has emerged as the city's most dangerous region, with the highest concentration of high-risk locations.</p>. <p>There are four such locations each in the limits of Banaswadi and K R Pura traffic police stations.</p><p>As many as six spots were added to the list in 2025. They are the road stretch at Avalahalli, opposite Toyota showroom, and Katamnallur Cross in K R Pura police station limits; road near Hongasandra Metro Station in Madiwala police station jurisdiction; stretch near T John College, NICE Road, and Chikka Begur Gate on Hosuru Road in Hulimavi police station limits, and the stretch near SNS Apartment on Old Air Port Road, Murugeshpalya in J B Nagar police station limits.</p>.<p><em>(With DHNS inputs)</em></p>