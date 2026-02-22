Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

64-year-old man held for molesting minors in school in Bengaluru

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and handed over to judicial custody after a thorough interrogation, a senior police officer said.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 22:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 22:59 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMolestation

Follow us on :

Follow Us