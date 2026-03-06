69-year-old Bengaluru woman dies after being hit by speeding car

<p>Bengaluru: A 69-year-old woman was killed after a speeding car struck her while she was crossing the road in north Bengaluru early on Thursday.</p>.<p>The deceased, Mary Margaret, was a resident of Amruthahalli. The incident occurred around 5.30 am on Amruthahalli 18th Main Road that connects to Jakkur Layout.</p>.<p>Margaret was crossing the main road when the car coming from the Amruthahalli side at high speed knocked her down. The impact flung her several feet away, leaving her with a serious head injury.</p>.<p>The car driver rushed her to a nearby hospital. However, doctors who examined her on arrival declared her brought dead, stating that she had succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.</p>.Speeding Mahindra Thar hits pedestrian, 60-year-old dies in Bengaluru.<p>The Hebbal traffic police visited the spot and conducted a preliminary mahazar. A case has been registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have seized the car and taken the driver, Prabhakar, into custody.</p>