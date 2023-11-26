7 buses on 4 new metro feeder buses

MF-13: Vijayanagar Metro Station to Shankarnag Bus Stand via Vijayanagar Metro Station, Basaveshwara Nagar Bus Stand and Kamalanagar Market. Two buses will ply on this route.

The first bus from the Vijayanagar Metro Station will be at 8.15 am and the last at 6.40 pm. The first bus from Ramesh Nagar will be at 8.40 am and the last at 7.05 pm.