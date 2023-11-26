7 buses on 4 new metro feeder buses

Bengaluru: Starting Monday, the BMTC will introduce four new metro feeder routes with seven buses.
MF-18: Shanthinagar TTMC-Shanthingar TTMC via Lalbagh Main Road, Mahila Seva Samaja, KR Market and Corporation Circle. One bus will ply on this route.
The first bus will be at 6.20 am and the last at 9.05 pm.
MF-18A: Shanthinagar TTMC-Shanthingar TTMC via Poornima Theatre, KR Market, Mahila Seva Samaja and Lalbagh Main Gate. One bus will ply on this route.
The first bus will be at 6.35 am and the last at 8.40 pm.
MF-1F: SV Metro Station to Ramesh Nagar via BEML Gate, Malleshpalya, Basavanagar and Ramesh Nagar. Three buses will ply on this route. The first bus from the SV Metro Station will start at 5.55 am and the last at 10 pm. In the return direction, the first bus will be at 5.30 am and the last at 9.05 pm.
MF-13: Vijayanagar Metro Station to Shankarnag Bus Stand via Vijayanagar Metro Station, Basaveshwara Nagar Bus Stand and Kamalanagar Market. Two buses will ply on this route.
The first bus from the Vijayanagar Metro Station will be at 8.15 am and the last at 6.40 pm. The first bus from Ramesh Nagar will be at 8.40 am and the last at 7.05 pm.