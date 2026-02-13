<p>Seven people, including six college students, were killed in a serial accident on the Hoskote-Dobbspet National Highway near M Satyavara early Friday morning.</p><p>The tragedy occurred around 4.30 am when a speeding Mahindra XUV 700, carrying six PU students from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, crashed into a motorcycle before ramming into a container truck.</p>.Advocate opposes public auction of properties in Bengaluru.<p>According to the Sulibele police, the students were driving from Kothanur toward Devanahalli. The car first hit a bike ridden by Gagan, a factory supervisor, killing him instantly. </p><p>In the resulting panic, the car driver reportedly accelerated instead of braking, crashing head-on into the rear of a container lorry.</p><p>The impact was so violent that the SUV was crushed under the truck, killing all six students on the spot. A third vehicle, a Maruti Brezza, was also caught in the pile-up after hitting debris from the truck's broken axle, though its four occupants escaped with minor injuries.</p><p>The deceased students have been partially identified as Bharath, George, and Iyan.</p><p>"Excessive speed and reckless driving are the primary causes based on preliminary findings," a senior police officer stated. "The impact was so violent that the police had a harrowing time extricating the bodies from the mangled remains of the car."</p>.Solar light for 165 low-income homes in Bengaluru.<p>The bodies have been shifted to the Hoskote Government Hospital for post-mortem.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Sulibele police station, and a detailed probe is underway.</p>