Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

7 killed in horrific chain accident near Bengaluru's Hoskote

According to the Sulibele police, the students were driving from Kothanur toward Devanahalli. The car first hit a bike ridden by Gagan, a factory supervisor, killing him instantly.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 10:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 10:03 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsHoskote

Follow us on :

Follow Us