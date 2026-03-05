Menu
bengaluru

7,000+ attend brain exhibition on National Science Day in Bengaluru

The annual event aimed to raise public awareness on brain health, mental wellbeing and advances in neuroscience research and clinical care.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 01:55 IST
Published 05 March 2026, 01:55 IST
BengaluruScience

