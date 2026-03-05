7,000+ attend brain exhibition on National Science Day in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: More than 7,000 people visited a two-day brain exhibition hosted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) on the occasion of National Science Day.</p>.<p>The annual event aimed to raise public awareness on brain health, mental wellbeing and advances in neuroscience research and clinical care.</p>.<p>The exhibition featured about 95 stalls presented by more than 30 departments and centres of the institute, including basic sciences, neurosciences and behavioural sciences.</p>.<p>The stalls had interactive exhibits, demonstrations, digital displays, screening tools, audiovisual presentations, quiz contests and mind games.</p>.Nimhans hosts first global neuropsychology meet.<p>Visitors also took part in hands-on activities on themes such as brain structure, function and diseases, psychology, child and adolescent mental health, neuroimaging, neurosurgery, rehabilitation, nursing and emerging neuroscientific technologies.</p>.<p>The exhibition also allowed visitors to touch and feel models of the human brain.</p>